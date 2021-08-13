Health care workers have yet to receive their 'special risk allowance'

highlights
- OCTA Research Group's latest research has found 1.41 reproduction number has increased from 1.3. Meaning every person infected with COVID-19 transmits the virus to one or more person
- From December 2020, PhilHealth is yet to pay a total of around 28 billion pesos to private and public hospitals.
- Malacanang has assured payment of benefits to all health care workers
Health care workers, medical frontliners have expressed their dismay and exhaustion after nearly two years of battling the pandemic
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Advertisement
Follow us on for more stories