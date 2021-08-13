SBS Filipino

Health care workers have yet to receive their 'special risk allowance'

The country's health system has been overwhelmed by the surge of cases and are close to collapsing as health workers fall ill or resign out of fear & exhaustion Source: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Published 13 August 2021 at 5:53pm, updated 13 August 2021 at 5:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Health care workers have asked the Philippine Government to release promised special risk allowance

  • OCTA Research Group's latest research has found 1.41 reproduction number has increased from 1.3. Meaning every person infected with COVID-19 transmits the virus to one or more person
  • From December 2020, PhilHealth is yet to pay a total of around 28 billion pesos to private and public hospitals.
  • Malacanang has assured payment of benefits to all health care workers
Health care workers, medical frontliners  have expressed their dismay and exhaustion after nearly two years of battling the pandemic

 

