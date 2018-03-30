SBS Filipino

Health experts support tax on sweetened drinks

Published 30 March 2018
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
In order to decrease the intensifying rate of obesity, diabetes and poor oral health, Public Health Association of Australia Chief Michael Moore says there should be an increase on the prices of sweetened drinks. Do you think this is a good way to improve the health of Australians?

