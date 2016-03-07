Health Insurance Premiums Jump, Aussies Urged to Shop Around

Consumer advocates say the price hike is lower than many of the health funds had wanted, but more than a lot of consumers can afford.
Published 7 March 2016 at 2:01pm
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Millions of Australians with private health insurance will see their premiums rise by more than five per cent within weeks. Image: Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley urges Australians to shop around for health insurance (AAP)
Published 7 March 2016 at 2:01pm
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share