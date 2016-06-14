Health, transportation are checked as schools open

As another school year begins, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is set to inspect all school buses to ensure safety while Dept of Health ( DOH) reminds school officials and parents to prepare healthy food and avoid sugary drinks; Alternative livelihood for families and businesses affected by closure of canyoneering and residents reminded to be extra careful as rainy season sets in.
Published 14 June 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas.
