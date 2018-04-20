Healthcare sector tipped to become Australia's largest employer

A general view of job classified advertisements in Sydney, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Source: AAP
Published 20 April 2018
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Agriculture and manufacturing - once considered diminishing sectors - could soon become employers of choice for Australian job seekers. But they won't be traditional farm and factory jobs according to a landmark study exploring Australia's transforming workplaces and jobs market.
