Healthcare sector tipped to become Australia's largest employer

National Centre For Vocational Education Research, found teachers, accountants and healthcare workers will account for the majority of professional roles in 2024.

A general view of job classified advertisements in Sydney, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Source: AAP

Published 20 April 2018 at 2:25pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 2:35pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Agriculture and manufacturing - once considered diminishing sectors - could soon become employers of choice for Australian job seekers. But they won't be traditional farm and factory jobs according to a landmark study exploring Australia's transforming workplaces and jobs market.

