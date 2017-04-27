SBS Filipino

Heart disease, leading cause of death in Australia.

Published 27 April 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 7:56am
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia. On average, one Australian dies every 12 minutes as a result of a cardio vascular disease.When it comes to heart attacks, one Australian dies almost every hour.Image: Regular exerecise to prevent heart attack (AAP)

Do you know how to recognise the signs of a heart attack and what to do if it happens?

