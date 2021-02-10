SBS Filipino

Heartbreak for migrants as government refuses to classify parents 'immediate family' for travel exemptions

international borders, migrant families, covid-19, petition, migration changes

The last time Rajshree Patel and her son Nevaan were together in Australia was July 2019. Nevaan stayed in India while Rajshree completed her Nursing degree Source: SBS

Published 10 February 2021 at 3:41pm, updated 10 February 2021 at 4:02pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The federal government continues to refuse to include parents as immediate family for travel exemptions to Australia.

Highlights
  • Under the country's COVID-19 travel ban, only the immediate family of an Australian citizen or permanent resident is allowed to enter the country.
  • Australian migration regulations define "immediate family" as a spouse or de factor partner, dependent child and legal guardian. Parents don't qualify.
  • The campaign for change has attracted more than 11,000 signatures on a petition
Many Australians have been separated from their loved ones as a result of border closures

 

The Federal Government says there are currently no plans to include parents in the definition of immediate family.

