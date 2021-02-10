Heartbreak for migrants as government refuses to classify parents 'immediate family' for travel exemptions

Highlights Under the country's COVID-19 travel ban, only the immediate family of an Australian citizen or permanent resident is allowed to enter the country.

Australian migration regulations define "immediate family" as a spouse or de factor partner, dependent child and legal guardian. Parents don't qualify.

The campaign for change has attracted more than 11,000 signatures on a petition

Many Australians have been separated from their loved ones as a result of border closures











The Federal Government says there are currently no plans to include parents in the definition of immediate family.





