'Heartlands' tells tales of war, oppression, survival

Syrian refugee Aghiad Al Atassi

Published 18 June 2017 at 1:01pm
By Luke Waters
For many refugees, finding a voice and a sense of purpose in Australia can be both frustrating and challenging. Image: Syrian refugee Aghiad Al Atassi (SBS)

But for a growing number of new arrivals, art provides a powerful tool of expression and belonging.

