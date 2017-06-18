But for a growing number of new arrivals, art provides a powerful tool of expression and belonging.
'Heartlands' tells tales of war, oppression, survival
Syrian refugee Aghiad Al Atassi Source: SBS
Published 18 June 2017 at 1:01pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For many refugees, finding a voice and a sense of purpose in Australia can be both frustrating and challenging. Image: Syrian refugee Aghiad Al Atassi (SBS)
