‘Heavy on the pocket’: International students feel the pinch as rental prices in Sydney soar

International students have been bearing the brunt of the high cost of living including the rental prices.





In her three years in Australia, international student Donnabell Cabotage-Cadano is juggling two jobs to compensate for her tuition, the daily living expenses of her family and paying for their rental property.



International student Donabelle Cabotage-Cadano with her family. "It's really heavy on our pockets. As an international student, high tuition is expected, then you will think of paying the rental cost, not to mention groceries and other expenses. I just look for some ways to survive," she shared.





Her husband who is also an international student has been currently looking for a new home to rent with a lower payment.





Donabelle admitted her situation forced her to sacrifice some things including quality time with family.



Sometimes you want to rest but it's like I'm compelled to choose to work with my two jobs working 7 days. International student Donabell Cabotage-Cadano

Another international student Carina Cantil shared that most of her salary is just enough for her rent, food and transportation.



International Student Carina Cantil The federal government is not actively considering a rent freeze as proposed by the Greens, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says.





The Greens are calling for a nationwide two-year rent freeze to allow incomes to catch up with surging prices.





However, Mr Chalmers recognised skyrocketing rents were a major part of the inflation problem and that employers in regional areas were struggling to attract staff because of a lack of available housing.





Mr Chalmers said the government would focus on boosting supply to combat the housing crisis.

