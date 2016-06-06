SBS Filipino

Heavy rains and flooding moves down east coast

Massive swells at Cape Solander, Sydney

Massive swells at Cape Solander, Sydney Source: AAP

Published 6 June 2016 at 10:41am, updated 6 June 2016 at 11:32am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Flooding has caused the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes as New South Wales continues to be battered by the remnants of an East Coast low. Image: Massive swells at Cape Solander, Sydney (AAP) Heavy rains and flooding moves down east coast

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the Queensland coast earlier in the weekend and are now making their way towards Tasmania.

