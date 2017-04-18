Heavy rains kill ten in Cebu

Heavy rains kill ten in northern Cebu; ASEAN meeting still on despite Abu Sayyaf incident as police operations continue against the group; a new fare hike from another transport group filed as Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) runs after colorum public rides; Department of Social Welfare and Development warns public against donation scam
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news briefs from the region by Nick Melgar
