Heavy WA rains to bring mozzies

WA Liberal Party turmoil; WA Labor proposes medihotels to take pressure off hospitals; New laws aim to protect payments to WA subcontractors; WA inventor says he can save South West wine industry millions of dollars; Heavy rains to bring spring mosquitoes to Perth and South West, health department warns
Published 1 October 2016 at 11:51am, updated 1 October 2016 at 12:00pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Perth Report. Summary of latest news in the state by Cielo Franklin Image: AAP/Moodboard
