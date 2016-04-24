SBS Filipino

Heavyweight Olympic Hopeful Wants to End Medal Drought

SBS Filipino

Jason Whateley

Jason Whateley Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 April 2016 at 7:01am, updated 27 April 2016 at 11:24am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian heavyweight boxing titleholder Jason Whateley says he will put everything he has into the effort as he chases an Olympic gold medal in his Games debut this August. Image: Jason Whateley (SBS)

Published 25 April 2016 at 7:01am, updated 27 April 2016 at 11:24am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The fighter hailing from country Victoria says he is determined to break the nearly 30-year drought in boxing medals for Australia as he takes on the world's best in Rio de Janeiro.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January