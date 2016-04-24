Heavyweight Olympic Hopeful Wants to End Medal Drought

The fighter hailing from country Victoria says he is determined to break the nearly 30-year drought in boxing medals for Australia as he takes on the world's best in Rio de Janeiro.
Jason Whateley Source: SBS
Published 25 April 2016 at 7:01am, updated 27 April 2016 at 11:24am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian heavyweight boxing titleholder Jason Whateley says he will put everything he has into the effort as he chases an Olympic gold medal in his Games debut this August. Image: Jason Whateley (SBS)
Published 25 April 2016 at 7:01am, updated 27 April 2016 at 11:24am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share