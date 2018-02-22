Height vs Speed

The once flashy point-guard-turned-Gilas-coach Chot Reyes, the only chance for them to win is to have a fast play even without the presence of their top play maker and point guard, Jayson Castro, who is nursing an injury.





And the once tall guard-turned coach Andrej Lemanis is quick to say that they are ready for the challenge.





But more than the height advantage, Lemanis puts a lot of weight on the attitude of chemistry of the team, which is made up of the members from the different NBL teams.





Jason Cadee, main playmaker of th Boomers, says Gilas should not be taken lightly.





Lemanis believes that naturalised Filipino Andrey Blatche will still be the man to watch.





Chot Reyes says it is an open secret that the team relies so much on Blatche, but though he is expected to give his best, he will be coming from an injury.





Chot Reyes admits that it will be an uphill lbattle for them.





But Lemanis says Boomers still lack cohesion and unity having been togther only twice in a practice since three months ago when the first window games were played





Chot Reyes says though that is coach talk.



