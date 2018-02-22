SBS Filipino

Height vs Speed

SBS Filipino

Boomers Coach and Gilas Pilipinas Coach

Australian Boomers’ head coach Anrej Lemanis and Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes Source: (SBS Filipino/R. Manila)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 February 2018 at 2:03pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 2:17pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

That's how both coaches of the Australian and Philippine team assess their games tonight for the second window of the FIBA Basketball Asian Qualifying. The Boomers enjoy height advantage but the Gilas Pilipinas will have to rely on there speed to compensate.

Published 22 February 2018 at 2:03pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 2:17pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The once flashy point-guard-turned-Gilas-coach Chot Reyes, the only chance for them to win is to have a fast play even without the presence of their top play maker and point guard, Jayson Castro,  who is nursing an injury.

And the once tall guard-turned coach Andrej Lemanis is quick to say that they are ready for the challenge.

But more than the height advantage, Lemanis puts  a lot of weight on the attitude of chemistry of the team, which is made up of the members from the different NBL teams.

Jason Cadee, main playmaker of th Boomers, says Gilas should not be taken lightly.

Lemanis believes that naturalised Filipino Andrey Blatche will still be the man to watch.

Chot  Reyes says it is an open secret that the team relies so much on Blatche,  but though he is expected to give his best, he will be coming from an injury.

Chot Reyes admits that it will be an uphill lbattle for them.

But Lemanis says Boomers still lack cohesion and unity having been togther only  twice in a practice since three months ago when the first window games were played

Chot Reyes says though that is coach talk.

All he can say is they are ready.










Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul