Helping international students feel at home

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Helping international students feel at homePlay05:39SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Piyush Tejwani Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.59MB)Published 4 November 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 4 November 2017 at 12:04pmBy Sarah AboPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages International students make up Australia's third-largest export industry, contributing a record $28 billion to the economy last financial year. Image: Piyush Tejwani (SBS)Published 4 November 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 4 November 2017 at 12:04pmBy Sarah AboPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut they can also be among the most vulnerable new arrivals in the country. So helping them navigate the challenges of a new life in a new land has become a top priority for service providers. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul