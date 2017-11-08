SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Helping preserve ancient cultures with modern technology

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

using technology to preserve history

File photo: Indigenous students using technology to preserve history Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2017 at 3:29pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 3:31pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are concerns the tradition of sharing stories, passed down by Aboriginal elders, through the generations, is being lost or forgotten. But a new initiative is seeing young Indigenous students teach older generations how to use technology to preserve their history.

Published 8 November 2017 at 3:29pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 3:31pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero