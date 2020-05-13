SBS Filipino

Helping with your child’s home-based learning

Published 13 May 2020 at 6:44pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

While the prime minister wants all schools to resume by June, many parents are keeping their children at home out of concern for their safety. Luckily for those parents, resources and help for home-based learning are available if needed.

