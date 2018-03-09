SBS Filipino

Helping women, changing lives

helping women and children

file photo child

Published 9 March 2018 at 2:20pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 2:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Helping women and children from diverse backgrounds who are caught in situations of family violence. Every problem is different from the next, in most cases tradition, culture, beliefs and values are important things to consider in dealing with issues within families and in particular family violence. Faye Spiteri from inTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence tells us more

Available in other languages
