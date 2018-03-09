Helping women, changing lives

file photo child Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Helping women and children from diverse backgrounds who are caught in situations of family violence. Every problem is different from the next, in most cases tradition, culture, beliefs and values are important things to consider in dealing with issues within families and in particular family violence. Faye Spiteri from inTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence tells us more
