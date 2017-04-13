Helping Your Child Settle Into School In Australia

Parents play a vital role in their kid´s education and experts encourage them to be actively involved in their childs school.
Published 13 April 2017 at 11:51am, updated 13 April 2017 at 11:53am
By Maria Schaller
Source: SBS
Starting school is a crucial step for children and families in settling in Australia. Children of migrant families often experience additional barriers in connecting to their new school community. Image: School kids (Getty Images)
