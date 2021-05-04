Helpline urges people not to let debts spiral out of control

Highlights Financial counsellor says loans and credit cards can quickly leave people struggling to make ends meet and feeling helpless

More people are experiencing mortgage and rental stress

The National Debt Helpline is urging people to seek help and get expert's advise

A number of not-for-profit organisations are urging consumers to tackle their debt problems before they spiral out of control via a free and confidential advice line.





Kirsty Robson is a Financial Counsellor at the Consumer Action Law Centre. She says from her experience many people in financial hardship avoid sharing their problems and suffer in silence.





"And now with JobKeeper ending and JobSeeker being cut so drastically we're finding people are calling and really panicking about how they're going to pay for their basic living essentials"





Advertisement







For those looking for help Financial Counsellor Kirsty Robson says services offer important support and information about legal rights.





Rachel Black says taking the first step and making the call to seek help from a financial advisor changed her life and she's hoping others in the same position will do the same.





"Let people know that you're about to take the first step if you can. That first step is huge but the minute you've taken it the weight's lifted off your shoulders and you've passed the problem on."





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO





READ MORE How can I have an easier time paying off my credit card debt?







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily