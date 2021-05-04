SBS Filipino

Helpline urges people not to let debts spiral out of control

SBS Filipino

Don't let debts and stress get out of control says helpline

Don't let debts get out of control says helpline (Getty).jpg Source: Moment RF

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2021 at 2:26pm, updated 5 May 2021 at 9:14am
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Following the end of a number of key government stimulus packages last month many Australians now have less money to make ends meet.

Published 4 May 2021 at 2:26pm, updated 5 May 2021 at 9:14am
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Financial counsellor says loans and credit cards can quickly leave people struggling to make ends meet and feeling helpless
  • More people are experiencing mortgage and rental stress
  • The National Debt Helpline is urging people to seek help and get expert's advise
A number of not-for-profit organisations are urging consumers to tackle their debt problems before they spiral out of control via a free and confidential advice line.

Kirsty Robson is a Financial Counsellor at the Consumer Action Law Centre. She says from her experience many people in financial hardship avoid sharing their problems and suffer in silence.

"And now with JobKeeper ending and JobSeeker being cut so drastically we're finding people are calling and really panicking about how they're going to pay for their basic living essentials" 

Advertisement
 

For those looking for help Financial Counsellor Kirsty Robson says services offer important support and information about legal rights.

Rachel Black says taking the first step and making the call to seek help from a financial advisor changed her life and she's hoping others in the same position will do the same.

 "Let people know that you're about to take the first step if you can.  That first step is huge but the minute you've taken it the weight's lifted off your shoulders and you've passed the problem on."

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO

READ MORE

How can I have an easier time paying off my credit card debt?



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?