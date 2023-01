Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Source: SBS Photo

















Cucina de Manila by Chef Josephine in Rooty Hill offers authentic Filipino food ranging from Oxtail and Beef Tripe with Vegetables in Thick Peanut Gravy (Kare-kare) to Filipno beef stew with clear broth (nilagang baka).











Here, she gives simple tips on how to properly slice veggies.