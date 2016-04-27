Heroin Overdoses in Victoria at their Highest since the 1990s

And many taking up the drug have transitioned from Ice, after chaotic experiences with amphetamine addiction.
Published 27 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An increase in heroin overdoses in Victoria has authorities fearing a return to a "glut" of the drug as experienced in the 1990's. Image: Heroin user preparing to inject themselves in New London, CT, USA (Getty)
Published 27 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share