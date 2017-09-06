SBS Filipino

High Court begins hearing challenges to same-sex postal vote

Published 6 September 2017 at 12:51pm, updated 6 September 2017 at 2:01pm
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Australia's highest court has begun hearing legal challenges against a national vote on same-sex marriage. Two groups have mounted challenges in the High Court, with the postal vote prompting legal questions, fears of hate-filled campaigns and controversy over the millions of dollars it's expected to cost. Image:

