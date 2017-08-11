Image: Labor Senator Sam Dastyari brings a Marriage Equality Cake to Parliament House, Canberra (AAP)
High Court challenge to same-sex marriage postal vote lodged
Published 11 August 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 12:08pm
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A High Court challenge has been lodged over the government's proposed postal plebiscite. Lawyers are arguing the Finance Minister lacks the power to approve the funding for the plebiscite, and the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the wrong agency to carry out the ballot.
