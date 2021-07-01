Higher fines for motorists violating Western Australia's 'drink & drive regulation', starts this July 1

Penalty for drink driving will increase to $1,250 from $500 for first offense. 3 to 5 demerit points will also automatically apply depending on the level of blood alcohol content (or bac).

















Advertisement







Highlights





From July 1, fines will be increased for motorists who violate Western Australia's Road Safety Commission's "drink and drug driving rules".





For first offence relating to drink driving, the fine will be $ 1,250 and 3 to 5 demerit points will be automatically imposed depending on the level of blood alcohol content.





3 demerit points and a $ 1,250 fine will also apply for anyone who tested positive for the "roadside drug test '.





Motorists who tested positive for a “roadside drug test” will get 3 demerit points and a fine of $ 1,250.





For second and subsequent violations, a $2,000 fine and 6 months minimum license disqualification will apply.





Lemuel, a motorist for 5 years, is in favor of this new penalties. The new regulations will have a good effect, he says.





Based on the latest WA road statistics, there's a total of 82 road fatalities in WA this 2021; 54 of these are from the regional areas, while 28 of them are from the metropolitan area. This is much higher than the 70 cases of fatalities in 2020.





According to this regulation, the police have the power to stop and subject any motorist to an alcohol breath test.





For full details of the drink and drug driving regulations, visit the Road and Safety Commission website at rsc.wa.gov.au .





Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.