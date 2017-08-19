Hijab-wearing police officer more than just a pioneer

Refusing to call herself a pioneer, the now leading senior constable is inspiring other Muslim women to follow in her footsteps and set an example for police forces worldwide.
Published 19 August 2017 at 11:11am, updated 19 August 2017 at 11:13am
By Abby Dinham
Nearly 13 years ago, Victorian police officer Maha Sukkar made history, becoming the first woman on the force to wear the hijab. Image: Leading Senior Constable Maha Sukkar, right, and partner Leading Senior Constable Jason Waterson (SBS)
