SBS Filipino

Hijab-wearing police officer more than just a pioneer

SBS Filipino

Sergent Maha Sukkar, right, and partner Leading Senior Constable Jason Waterson

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2017 at 11:11am, updated 19 August 2017 at 11:13am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nearly 13 years ago, Victorian police officer Maha Sukkar made history, becoming the first woman on the force to wear the hijab. Image: Leading Senior Constable Maha Sukkar, right, and partner Leading Senior Constable Jason Waterson (SBS)

Published 19 August 2017 at 11:11am, updated 19 August 2017 at 11:13am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Refusing to call herself a pioneer, the now leading senior constable is inspiring other Muslim women to follow in her footsteps and set an example for police forces worldwide.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul