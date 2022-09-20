Live life to the fullest and be happy

SBS Filipino

Lucy Lopez Rivera loves to perform on stage, she is a part of 'True Ability' a group of actors with lived experience of disability. Lucy was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a rare eye disease that affects the retina. Credit: Lucy Lopez Rivera

Published 20 September 2022 at 10:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
In 2007 Lucy Lopez Rivera was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa. Her diagnosis did not stop her from living an active and happy life.

Highlights
  • There is no cure for Retinitis Pigmentosa
  • There are support services that assist Lucy with her activities
  • Her guide dog, Hazel recently retired from service and remains at home with her pet cat
As a child, Lucy always had issues with her vision but with limited income, her parents couldn't afford to pay for a specialist. She was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa in Australia

Through the assistance of various support services, Lucy is able to continue with her activities in the community and theatre.

'We need to move on. Live a happy life. We are very lucky here in Australia, I am very lucky to have the support of many people in and out of my home. It allows me to continue with my social life and acting' shares the 62-year-old vision-impaired actress.

