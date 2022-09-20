Live life to the fullest and be happy

Highlights There is no cure for Retinitis Pigmentosa

There are support services that assist Lucy with her activities

Her guide dog, Hazel recently retired from service and remains at home with her pet cat

As a child, Lucy always had issues with her vision but with limited income, her parents couldn't afford to pay for a specialist. She was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa in Australia





Through the assistance of various support services, Lucy is able to continue with her activities in the community and theatre.





'We need to move on. Live a happy life. We are very lucky here in Australia, I am very lucky to have the support of many people in and out of my home. It allows me to continue with my social life and acting' shares the 62-year-old vision-impaired actress.





