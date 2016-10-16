Hip Hop and Community in Mt. Druitt

Known by his stage name Esky Emcee or Kumander Escandor, he was born and raised





in Mt. Druitt and Blacktown. Since childhood, Esky has been inspired by hip hop music as a way to respond to his experiences and to tell stories. Music, he says, is a way to strengthen identity and to build esteem.











Hip hop has led him to participate in events such as Worlds Collide Concert and Art Installations





and the Sydney Sacred Music Festival. His current role as the assistant manager and as a youthworker at Mt. Druitt Street University sees him combining music with community services. Mt.Druitt Street University provides community services to young people through case work and arts based activities.





















