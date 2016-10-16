SBS Filipino

Hip Hop and Community in Mt. Druitt

Ian Aragon

Source: Jake Atienza

Published 16 October 2016 at 5:36pm, updated 7 November 2016 at 12:32pm
By Jake Atienza
Ian Aragon is a Filipino-Australian emcee, rapper, lyricist and youth worker at Mt. Druitt Street University.

Known by his stage name Esky Emcee or Kumander Escandor, he was born and raised

in Mt. Druitt and Blacktown. Since childhood, Esky has been inspired by hip hop music as a way to respond to his experiences and to tell stories. Music, he says, is a way to strengthen identity and to build esteem.

 

Hip hop has led him to participate in events such as Worlds Collide Concert and Art Installations

and the Sydney Sacred Music Festival. His current role as the assistant manager and as a youthworker at Mt. Druitt Street University sees him combining music with community services. Mt.Druitt Street University provides community services to young people through case work and arts based activities.

 

 

 

