SBS Filipino

HIV diagnoses drop to 18 year low, but it's not all good news

SBS Filipino

A positive HIV blood test

A positive HIV blood test Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 July 2019 at 9:44am, updated 3 July 2019 at 10:15am
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia has recorded the lowest number of HIV diagnoses since 2001, according to a new report.

Published 3 July 2019 at 9:44am, updated 3 July 2019 at 10:15am
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While the number of diagnosed cases has dropped among gay and bisexual men, there has not been a similar decrease among heterosexuals or the Indigenous population.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom