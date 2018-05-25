Hobart now the toughest city for renters

SBS Filipino

"For Lease" signs are seen outside a block of units in inner Sydney Source: AAP

Published 25 May 2018 at 3:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:44am
By Sarah Abo, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The latest Rental Affordability Index report shows Hobart is now Australia's least affordable capital city for tenants -- although renters in the rest of the country are not faring much better. And with the disparity between income and rental prices widening, the lowest-paid workers are the hardest-hit.

