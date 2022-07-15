Holding onto housing in the Philippines

Listen to the audio





Like football in Brazil, basketball has a near-religious following in the Philippines, and its home is this court at the Fort Bonifacio Tenement.





When Kobe Bryant, an icon of the sport, was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in 2020, local artists transformed the court into a memorial that went viral around the world.





The basketball court at the Fort Bonifacio Tenement in Manila is the most famous basketball court in Asia and is located in the centre of the public housing complex.

In 2010, local authorities declared the building unsafe and vulnerable to typhoons and earthquakes, thus notice of eviction was issued to thousands of tenants

Carlo Belvis, 26 years believed that the basketball court is an escape from the pressures of everyday life.

The tribute added to Tenement’s credibility as an icon of global basketball. International travellers wander in on pilgrimages every other day to see the hallowed court.





Jeremy Lubsey visited the court while on holiday from South Carolina in the United States.





“This is special. You know it's all about the passion and the story of this court and this complex. So it means something to the people, the people, that's what makes the story. They have certainly captured that here. You can see the passion on display while the game is going on”.





Today, the iconic painting is gone, but a canvas replica is kept hidden away.





But global recognition hasn’t solved a housing crisis looming over the court and the approximately 3,000 residents that live in the building.





In 2010, local authorities declared the building unsafe and vulnerable to typhoons and earthquakes.





Tenants were issued eviction notices and a small number accepted an offer by the government to resettle elsewhere. But the majority refused to leave.





Jennifer Corpin is the president of the Tenement Home Owners Association, a community group that represents residents.





“From before until now, were continuously, making noise. Not only locally but internationally, and you know that.”



