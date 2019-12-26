Holiday blues: How Filipino international students cope

ALSO READ
Constant communication helps the relationship grow stronger. Source: Supplied
Published 27 December 2019 at 10:18am, updated 27 December 2019 at 3:59pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Filipino international students in Australia find ways to cope with loneliness during the holiday season. Some of them turn to friends for emotional support, while others cling on to technology to stay connected with loved ones back home.
Published 27 December 2019 at 10:18am, updated 27 December 2019 at 3:59pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Share