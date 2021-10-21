Home or office - where do people perform at their best?

Highlights
- When the coronavirus pandemic hit, countless people around the world transitioned from working in an office environment to working from home.
- New research found that employees were most productive overall when working from the office, and those who chose to work from the office got more done than the other groups combined.
- With the group that chose to work from home, working parents, especially mothers, got the most work done.
