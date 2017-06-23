SBS Filipino

Homeless seniors looming as growing problem

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_704948.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 June 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 3:09pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Housing analysts are warning of a looming crisis among older Australians, with many seniors forced to rent and struggling to cover costs while others are retiring with mortgage debt. It has led to calls for the government to do more to address the problem before it gets too late.

Published 23 June 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 3:09pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Image: Homelessness for seniors a growing problem (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul