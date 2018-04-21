Homelessness among youth, risky and at times painful to see

In the recent media release of DHS, statistics revealed that every night around 105,000 people are homeless with 42 per cent under 25 years old and almost 18,000 are children under the age of 12.





Mr Leandro Lopez, a ‘Tagalog’ speaker and representative from DHS, further talks with SBS Filipino about this problem and the support services make available to young people at risk of homelessness and homeless youth.





Home abuse, which pertains to family violence, emotional and sexual abuse, is one of the highest reports of the cause of homelessness among young individuals.





DHS responds to these cases by connecting them to third parties such as social workers and community engagement officers .





Mr Lopez sets it straight that they have a wide range of services that are not only restricted to those ‘victimized’ by home abuse. Thus, any young person facing difficulties can approach their organisation.





The services from DHS are for free.





DHS made itself easily accessible to those who are at risk of homelessness or homeless youth. You can call 132-850, visit the website www.humanservices.gov.au or drop in to one of their service centers .





You can also click this link to be informed of their other services.



