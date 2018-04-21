SBS Filipino

Homelessness among youth, risky and at times painful to see

Homelessness

Published 21 April 2018 at 11:51am, updated 4 August 2021 at 9:22am
By Cybelle Diones
General Manager Hank Jongen from the Department of Human Services (DHS) said it is important to 'raise awareness of young people at risk of homelessness or who are experiencing homelessness.

In the recent media release of DHS, statistics revealed that every night around 105,000 people are homeless with 42 per cent under 25 years old and almost 18,000 are children under the age of 12.

Mr Leandro Lopez, a ‘Tagalog’ speaker and representative from DHS, further talks with SBS Filipino about this problem and the support services make available to young people at risk of homelessness and homeless youth.

Home abuse, which pertains to family violence, emotional and sexual abuse, is one of the highest reports of the cause of homelessness among young individuals.

DHS responds to these cases by connecting them to third parties such as
social workers
and
community engagement officers


Mr Lopez sets it straight that they have a wide range of services that are not only restricted to those ‘victimized’ by home abuse. Thus, any young person facing difficulties can approach their organisation.

The services from DHS are for free.

DHS made itself easily accessible to those who are at risk of homelessness or homeless youth. You can call 132-850, visit the website
www.humanservices.gov.au
or drop in to one of their
service centers
.

You can also click this
link
to be informed of their other services.

Leandro Lopez
Mr Leandro Lopez, a 'Tagalog' speaker and representative from the Department of Human Services Source: Department of Human Services - Media


