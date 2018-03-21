Homelessness hitting migrants particularly hard

SBS Filipino

Published 21 March 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 21 March 2018 at 4:35pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia says it is very concerned about the levels of homelessness in the country among people born overseas. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show, in 2016, people born overseas who arrived in Australia over the previous five years accounted for 15 per cent of the homeless.

Available in other languages
