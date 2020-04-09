SBS Filipino

Homeworkers can claim new COVID tax deduction

Published 9 April 2020 at 2:52pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
It's expected millions who have left their offices will be able to claim the 80 cents per hour tax deduction for each hour of home work during the COVID-19 crisis but will they choose the old or new tax method?

