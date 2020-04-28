SBS Filipino

Honorary Consuls to Victoria: 'Public service is a lifetime commitment'

'Once a public servant, always a public servant' according to the past four Honorary Consuls to Victoria Source: SBS Filipino / Filcom Publishing

Published 28 April 2020 at 5:18pm, updated 22 May 2020 at 8:54am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Four previous Honorary Consuls have come together to reminisce about their most memorable experiences serving the Filipinos in Victoria.

