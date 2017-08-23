SBS Filipino

Hope among the ruins

Published 23 August 2017
By Maridel Martinez
After nearly three months since the conflict began in Marawi, the future of local communities who were forced to flee their homes remain uncertain. Despite limited food supply, overworked medical staff and uncertainty about the about the state of the homes they left behind, Moropreneurs Shim Yu says everyone is filled with a sense of hope, hope that things will be better.

 Moropreneur is one of the many non-government organizations assisting in the locals in the evacuation centers

 Image: food sold in one of the evacuation centers (Shim Yu) 

