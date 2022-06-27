SBS Filipino

Hope for businesses struggling to find staff

employee shortage

Daniel Dick working in his Melbourne café. Source: SBS

Published 28 June 2022 at 7:47am
By Sean Wales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Finding workers - let alone finding ones with relevant experience and qualifications - is proving difficult, even as Australia reopens, post-pandemic. But a solution to the problem could be employing migrant and refugee workers.

Highlights
  • The latest survey by the Bureau of Statistics found that almost a third of businesses surveyed were struggling to find suitable staff.
  • Two-thirds of large businesses, and 62 per cent of medium-sized businesses struggled; 29 per cent of small businesses said they also had no luck, their operations were more likely to be affected.
  • Employing migrant and refugee workers could be the solution to workers shortage.
Pag-asa para sa mga negosyong nahihirapang makahanap ng mga empleyado

