Hope for businesses struggling to find staff

Highlights The latest survey by the Bureau of Statistics found that almost a third of businesses surveyed were struggling to find suitable staff.

Two-thirds of large businesses, and 62 per cent of medium-sized businesses struggled; 29 per cent of small businesses said they also had no luck, their operations were more likely to be affected.

Employing migrant and refugee workers could be the solution to workers shortage.

