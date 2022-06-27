Hope for businesses struggling to find staff

Highlights
- The latest survey by the Bureau of Statistics found that almost a third of businesses surveyed were struggling to find suitable staff.
- Two-thirds of large businesses, and 62 per cent of medium-sized businesses struggled; 29 per cent of small businesses said they also had no luck, their operations were more likely to be affected.
- Employing migrant and refugee workers could be the solution to workers shortage.
Pag-asa para sa mga negosyong nahihirapang makahanap ng mga empleyado
27/06/2022
