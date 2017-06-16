Known as a neglected tropical disease, leishmaniasis [LEESH-man-EYE-a-siss] kills tens of thousands of people a year around the world.
Hope for cure for tropical flesh-eating disease
Published 17 June 2017 at 8:51am
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A student from Pakistan has made a discovery in Australia that could lead to a cure for a fatal flesh-eating disease. Image: A 13-year-old girl in Mexico City, Mexico, suffering from Leishmaniasis (AAP)
Published 17 June 2017 at 8:51am
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share