Image: Scientists have found a link between high iron levels in the brain and Alzheimer's (AAP)
Hope for new Alzheimer's treatment from findings on brain iron levels
Published 28 July 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 28 July 2017 at 4:22pm
By By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Melbourne researchers are hoping a new therapy can slow, and possibly stop, the progression of the prolific Alzheimer's disease of the brain. The scientists say their research has identified a link between elevated iron levels in the brain and the likelihood of developing the disease.
