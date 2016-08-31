Hope in fight against food allergies, asthma

With Victoria sometimes termed the "allergy capital of the world," the findings being discussed in Melbourne could mark a big step towards a vaccine to prevent and treat allergies.
Published 31 August 2016 at 3:11pm
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
New research may have uncovered ways of protecting children from allergies and asthma later in life. Image: An asthma sufferer with an inhaler (AAP)
