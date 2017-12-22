Horror in Flinders

A damaged vehicle is seen at the scene of an incident on Flinders Street, in Melbourne, Thursday, December 21, 2017. Source: AAP Image/Joe Castro
Published 22 December 2017 at 11:48am, updated 22 December 2017 at 12:01pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Melbourne police say a man accused of deliberately crashing a car into pedestrians outside the city's main train station has a history of assault, drug use and mental-health issues. But they say there is no apparent link to terrorism in the crash. Nineteen people were injured when the white sport utility vehicle (SUV) hit pedestrians just before 5pm yesterday (thur) near the city's Flinders Street Station. Four are in a critical condition.
Published 22 December 2017 at 11:48am, updated 22 December 2017 at 12:01pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share