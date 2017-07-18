Hourly brownout in Visayas expected this week

Department of Energy (DoE) announces hourly brownout this week as sales of generator increase; Jeep operators PISTON holds protest against Jeepney phase-out; Singing competition winner accused of raping; DILG orders LGUs to review contingency plans for big earthquake; PDEA to review Barangay Drug Abuse Council (BDAC); Two nabbed for selling endangered species; and nationwide Escrima-Kali tournaments start in Cebu



