House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report

House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report

Australians struggling to break into the property market are set to benefit from a $350 million affordable housing scheme included in the federal budget. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Published 31 October 2022 at 3:19pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The latest report on house prices indicates the cost of buying a home has fallen slightly across the country. But, the latest figures are of little comfort to those who rent or who are homeless.

Highlights
  • According to Domain, the cost of buying a house fell 4.9 per cent in the last quarter.
  • There is a decrease of around $53,000 across Australia.
  • Rents remain high as more landlords turn to short term rentals.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report

05:12
More people are caught in the middle - either paying more than they can comfortably afford, or not in housing at all.

Advocates say women fleeing domestic violence are among the most vulnerable.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
