Highlights
- According to Domain, the cost of buying a house fell 4.9 per cent in the last quarter.
- There is a decrease of around $53,000 across Australia.
- Rents remain high as more landlords turn to short term rentals.
More people are caught in the middle - either paying more than they can comfortably afford, or not in housing at all.
House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report
Advocates say women fleeing domestic violence are among the most vulnerable.
