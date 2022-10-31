Highlights According to Domain, the cost of buying a house fell 4.9 per cent in the last quarter.

There is a decrease of around $53,000 across Australia.

Rents remain high as more landlords turn to short term rentals.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report More people are caught in the middle - either paying more than they can comfortably afford, or not in housing at all.





Advocates say women fleeing domestic violence are among the most vulnerable.

