Image: Homes in the Sydney suburb of Eastlakes (AAP)
Housing more unaffordable, shows latest national survey
Published 4 August 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 4 August 2017 at 3:29pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Young people are living with their parents longer; those that aren't are suffering greater mortgage stress. The trends are showing in the latest Household Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) national survey. The University of Melbourne survey has been running since 2001 and follows the same group of people to assess how their lives are changing.
