How a bag can change women's lives: "Pera sa bayong"

Rowena dela Cruz and VWT Enterprise is part of the Great Women Project with funding from the Canadian Government
Rowena dela Cruz (bottom right) along with other Great Women Project leaders met with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau during his recent trip to the Philippines Source: R dela Cruz
Published 29 November 2017 at 5:41pm, updated 30 November 2017 at 12:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It all began as a local government initiative, creating the 'bayong', recycled shopping bags to minimize waste. Rowena dela Cruz heads a group of women who create artisan bags sold in leading stores around the Philippines. To the women involved in weaving and creating these bags, it has provided an opportunity for a better life, a sense of security and source of independence
