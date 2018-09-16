How a Filo-made app can help migrant Filipinos to earn more

SimplyStall is a free Filipino marketplace mobile app that can be used by a wide demographic including students, parents and hobbyists to sell and promote their products.





Simply Stall Mobile App Source: Dan Villanueva





Its utility extends to the promotion of business services by our fellow ‘kababayans’ who are also business owners or entrepreneurs around the country.





Exclusively available in Australia, this refined mobile app which is proudly ‘Pinoy-made’ can bring extra income to new and old Filipino migrants alike.





Adrian Lee said he developed this app to be a common portal for our community in Australia, uniting us to keep the spirit of support and cooperation alive.



