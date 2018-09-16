SBS Filipino

How a Filo-made app can help migrant Filipinos to earn more

Published 16 September 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 16 September 2018 at 3:36pm
By Dan Villanueva
Available in other languages

It has been more than a year since Adrian Lee created and developed an app to help the Filipino community in Australia.

SimplyStall is a free Filipino marketplace mobile app that can be used by a wide demographic including students, parents and hobbyists to sell and promote their products.

Its utility extends to the promotion of business services by our fellow ‘kababayans’ who are also business owners or entrepreneurs around the country.  

Exclusively available in Australia, this refined mobile app which is proudly ‘Pinoy-made’ can bring extra income to new and old Filipino migrants alike.

Adrian Lee said he developed this app to be a common portal for our community in Australia, uniting us to keep the spirit of support and cooperation alive.

