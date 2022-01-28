SBS Filipino

How a Senior Citizen survives alone in Australia?

SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian Senior Citizen gathered prior the new COVID-19 surge

Filipino-Australian Senior Citizen gathered prior the new COVID-19 surge Source: Australian-Filipino Community Services

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2022 at 4:52pm, updated 28 January 2022 at 7:35pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

"Araw ng Pasasalamat" reminisced the journey of Senior Citizens in Australia and their gratitude to this land they now call home.

Published 28 January 2022 at 4:52pm, updated 28 January 2022 at 7:35pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Aside from 'Araw ng Pasasalamat,' Australian-Filipino Community Services conducts prayer, catch up and exercise virtually for senior citizens
  • Before the new COVID-19 surge, the group celebrated Christmas Party for the elderly
  • AFCS ensures that face-to-face event is COVID-safe especially these are vulnerable people
"No family, no work because I'm old" 

A 68-year old Nelia Bonde, a domestic violence survivor, recalled how she emerged from her life's difficult phase with support from different Australian government services.

Listen to the audio: 

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
How a Senior Citizen survives alone in Australia? image

Mga senior citizen, todo ang pasasalamat sa Australia

SBS Filipino

28/01/202208:20


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?