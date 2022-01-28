How a Senior Citizen survives alone in Australia?

Highlights Aside from 'Araw ng Pasasalamat,' Australian-Filipino Community Services conducts prayer, catch up and exercise virtually for senior citizens

Before the new COVID-19 surge, the group celebrated Christmas Party for the elderly

AFCS ensures that face-to-face event is COVID-safe especially these are vulnerable people

"No family, no work because I'm old"





A 68-year old Nelia Bonde, a domestic violence survivor, recalled how she emerged from her life's difficult phase with support from different Australian government services.





Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Mga senior citizen, todo ang pasasalamat sa Australia SBS Filipino 28/01/2022 08:20












